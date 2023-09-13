A child sits in the driver’s seat of a Humvee at the 2023 Frankfort Aviation Day in Frankfort, Kentucky, Sept. 16, 2023. The Frankfort Aviation Day formed a critical moment of connection between Kentucky Army National Guard Aviators and the people of Frankfort. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Caleb Sooter)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2023 12:58
|Photo ID:
|8026713
|VIRIN:
|230917-A-QT047-7074
|Resolution:
|6210x4140
|Size:
|1016.13 KB
|Location:
|FRANKFORT, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KYNG Elevates Aviation Day at Capital City Airport [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Caleb Sooter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
KYNG Elevates Aviation Day at Capital City Airport
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT