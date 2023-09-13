KYNG Elevates Aviation Day at Capital City Airport

A child exits a UH-72 Lakota at the 2023 Frankfort Aviation day in Frankfort, Kentucky, Sept. 16, 2023. Visitors to the event had the opportunity to explore Kentucky Army National Guard Aviation assets in static displays. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Caleb Sooter)

Date Taken: 09.17.2023
Location: FRANKFORT, KY, US
by SPC Caleb Sooter