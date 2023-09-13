Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KYNG Elevates Aviation Day at Capital City Airport [Image 11 of 11]

    KYNG Elevates Aviation Day at Capital City Airport

    FRANKFORT, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2023

    Photo by Spc. Caleb Sooter 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A child exits a UH-72 Lakota at the 2023 Frankfort Aviation day in Frankfort, Kentucky, Sept. 16, 2023. Visitors to the event had the opportunity to explore Kentucky Army National Guard Aviation assets in static displays. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Caleb Sooter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2023
    Date Posted: 09.17.2023 12:58
    Photo ID: 8026714
    VIRIN: 230917-A-QT047-6536
    Resolution: 5970x3980
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: FRANKFORT, KY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KYNG Elevates Aviation Day at Capital City Airport [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Caleb Sooter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aviation Day
    KentuckyGuard
    Capital City Airport
    63TAB

