Proud Parents Welcome Unexpected Delivery at NMCSD

SAN DIEGO (Aug. 31, 2023) Rosealynn Seeley, newborn daughter to Chief Mass Communications Specialist Alexandra Seeley, Trainer, Afloat Training Group, San Diego, was born in the hospital’s patient drop-off area and was soon assisted by hospital staff. Seeley poses in her first environmental photo with her proud parents. The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality health care services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.

