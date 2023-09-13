Mom Delivers Baby in Car as Retirement Ceremony Begins at NMCSD

Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO (Aug. 31, 2023) Rosealynn Seeley, newborn daughter to Chief Mass...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO (Aug. 31, 2023) Rosealynn Seeley, newborn daughter to Chief Mass Communications Specialist Alexandra Seeley, Trainer, Afloat Training Group, San Diego, was born in at Naval Medical Center San Diego's patient drop-off area as retirement ceremony kicked-off. The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality health care services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. see less | View Image Page

Rosealynn Seeley, newborn daughter to Chief Mass Communications Specialist Alexandra Seeley, Trainer, Afloat Training Group, San Diego, was born in the hospital’s patient drop-off area and was soon assisted by hospital staff.



“Rosealynn Ariel Seeley made her grand entrance on Aug 31, and we are so in love,” said Seeley. “The birthing story was beyond what I could imagine.”

Upon early morning evaluation from Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) staff, Seeley was sent home with expectations to return once in active labor.



“The patient was evaluated at NMCSD in the early stages of contractions and was sent home with instructions to return to the hospital once she was in active labor for admission,” said Capt. Laurie Chavez, NMCSD Nursing Services Director. “That afternoon, her labor became more intense, and they returned to the hospital.”



It became a race against time as expecting mother and close family and friends rushed back to the hospital to deliver the newborn.



“No later than I arrived at my home I hit active labor so my husband, Lt. j.g. Joseph Seeley, drove my friend and I as fast as he could back to the hospital,” said Seeley. “We did not get back in time, so Heather did her best to comfort me as I delivered my own baby in the passenger’s side of the car in the patient drop-off area of the hospital.”



Once in the parking lot Chavez rushed to Seeley’s aid providing quick and effective patient care, making sure the mother and newborn were healthy.

“I rushed to help the couple and assess the baby’s condition,” said Chavez. “The friend assisted by grabbing a dry blanket which I used to dry and stimulate the baby. The baby girl was crying and in great condition, as well as the mother who had just given birth in the car. A friend and partner were at mom’s side helping with the newborn. They both helped tend to the mother and baby that were still connected by the umbilical cord.”



Soon after Capt. Elizabeth Adriano, NMCSD’s commander, arrived on the scene followed by the NICU staff, Labor and Delivery staff, and numerous critical care and emergency personnel to provide support and comfort.



“To greet me, was the Commanding Officer of NMCSD, a female obstetrician, who rushed to the door to inspect the newborn, along with many high-ranking Naval officers and other personnel of whom were attending a retirement ceremony a few meters from where I gave birth,” said Seeley. “It felt nice to know that the baby was okay and someone was there to be sure of that. She acted quickly to assist with getting us taken care of, I’m so glad she was there to help.”



NMCSD staff swiftly took control moving the new mother and child inside as applause and cheers erupted from NMCSD Sailors and Staff who happened to be attending the retirement ceremony.



“The team quickly took over and cut the baby’s cord, assessed the mother and baby, and transferred the family into the hospital to continue caring for mom and baby,” said Chavez. “The mother and baby were discharged home several days later.”



While a surprise turn of events for Rosealynn’s first day, the Seeleys and all of NMCSD welcome her with love and excitement.



“It’s not every day you get a round of applause after giving birth,” Seeley remarks. “This was beyond what I could have imagined, and I’m still in shock, but Rosealynn and I are healthy and happy. Welcome to Earth, Rosealynn.”



The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality health care services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.