Mom Delivers Baby in Car as Retirement Ceremony Begins at NMCSD

SAN DIEGO (Aug. 31, 2023) Rosealynn Seeley, newborn daughter to Chief Mass Communications Specialist Alexandra Seeley, Trainer, Afloat Training Group, San Diego, was born at Naval Medical Center San Diego's patient drop-off area and was soon assisted by hospital staff. “Rosealynn Ariel Seeley made her grand entrance on Aug 31, and we are so in love,” said Alexandra Seeley Chief, Mass Communications specialist. “The birthing story was beyond what I could imagine." The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality health care services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.

