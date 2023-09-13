1st Theater Sustainment Command Team Visits Kuwait Naval Base

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Eric P. Shirley, commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, receives a souvenir and an engraved coin from a Kuwaiti brigadier general as a token of appreciation and partnership on August 30, 2023 during a key leader engagement at the Kuwait Naval Base. Gift exchanges are a long standing historic tradition to show both honor and respect to each respective counterpart. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Nick Beavers)

