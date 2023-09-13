1st Theater Sustainment Command Team Visits Kuwait Naval Base

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Eric P. Shirley, commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, presents an engraved 1st Theater Sustainment Command plate to Kuwaiti brigadier general as a token of appreciation and partnership on August 30, 2023 during a key leader engagement at the Kuwait Naval Base. This key leader engagement focused on future plans to expand the ports of the naval base to increase interoperability for both U.S. and Kuwaiti forces. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Nick Beavers)

