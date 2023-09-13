Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Theater Sustainment Command Team Visits Kuwait Naval Base [Image 3 of 4]

    1st Theater Sustainment Command Team Visits Kuwait Naval Base

    KUWAIT

    08.29.2023

    Photo by Capt. Nick Beavers 

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command (13th ESC)

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Eric P. Shirley, commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, presents an engraved 1st Theater Sustainment Command plate to Kuwaiti brigadier general as a token of appreciation and partnership on August 30, 2023 during a key leader engagement at the Kuwait Naval Base. This key leader engagement focused on future plans to expand the ports of the naval base to increase interoperability for both U.S. and Kuwaiti forces. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Nick Beavers)

    CENTCOM
    Key Leader Engagement
    NAVY
    KUWAIT
    1TSC
    13ACSC

