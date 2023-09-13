U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Shirley (center left), commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command introduces key leaders of his command staff and discusses future plans for transforming the Kuwait Naval Base with Kuwaiti military general officers during a key leader engagement at the Kuwait Naval Base, August 29, 2023. This key leader engagement focused on future plans to expand the ports of the naval base to increase interoperability for both U.S. and Kuwaiti forces. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Nick Beavers)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2023 11:09
|Photo ID:
|8026015
|VIRIN:
|230830-A-CK826-7784
|Resolution:
|1440x1080
|Size:
|400.11 KB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Theater Sustainment Command Team Visits Kuwait Naval Base [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Nick Beavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT