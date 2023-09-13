Lt. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, commanding general of U.S. Army Central, reenlists Spc. Nathan T. Rivera

From left to right, U.S. Army Sgt. Jonathan Fillinger, Spc. Nathan T. Rivera, Lt. Gen Patrick D. Frank, 1st Lt. Dominic Paris, and Sgt. Tanner Dibble pose for a group photo during a reenlistment ceremony, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Sept. 16, 2023. Reenlistment is one of the most long-time honored traditions in the military. Dating back to the Revolutionary War, it’s still held in high regards to our military history. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble)

