From left to right, U.S. Army Sgt. Jonathan Fillinger, Spc. Nathan T. Rivera, Lt. Gen Patrick D. Frank, 1st Lt. Dominic Paris, and Sgt. Tanner Dibble pose for a group photo during a reenlistment ceremony, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Sept. 16, 2023. Reenlistment is one of the most long-time honored traditions in the military. Dating back to the Revolutionary War, it’s still held in high regards to our military history. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2023 08:30
|Photo ID:
|8025900
|VIRIN:
|230916-A-FG676-1861
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|13.85 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, commanding general of U.S. Army Central, reenlists Spc. Nathan T. Rivera [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT