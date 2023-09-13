Lt. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, commanding general of U.S. Army Central, reenlists Spc. Nathan T. Rivera

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, commanding general of U.S. Army Central, administers the Oath of Enlistment to Spc. Nathan T. Rivera, 40th Infantry Division, California National Guard, Sept. 16, 2023, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Reenlistment is one of the most long-time honored traditions in the military. Dating back to the Revolutionary War, it’s still held in high regards to our military history. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble)

