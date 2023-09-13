U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Patrick D. Frank (Right), commanding general of the U.S. Army Central, presents Spc. Nathan T. Rivera, 40th Infantry Division, California National Guard, an Army ARCENT coin of excellence during Rivera’s reenlistment ceremony, Sept. 16, 2023, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Reenlistment is one of the most long-time honored traditions in the military. Dating back to the Revolutionary War, it’s still held in high regards to our military history. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2023 08:30
|Photo ID:
|8025898
|VIRIN:
|230916-A-FG676-1853
|Resolution:
|4995x3330
|Size:
|8.3 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, commanding general of U.S. Army Central, reenlists Spc. Nathan T. Rivera [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Tanner Dibble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT