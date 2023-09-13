Lt. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, commanding general of U.S. Army Central, reenlists Spc. Nathan T. Rivera

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    09.15.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble 

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command (13th ESC)

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Patrick D. Frank (Right), commanding general of the U.S. Army Central, presents Spc. Nathan T. Rivera, 40th Infantry Division, California National Guard, an Army ARCENT coin of excellence during Rivera’s reenlistment ceremony, Sept. 16, 2023, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Reenlistment is one of the most long-time honored traditions in the military. Dating back to the Revolutionary War, it’s still held in high regards to our military history. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble)

