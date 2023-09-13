Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sep. 14, 2023. Rear Adm. Richard Seif, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, and Force Master Chief Matthew Schecter, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, pose for a photo with the U.S. Pacific Fleet ombudsmen during an ombudsman appreciation dinner on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sep. 14, 2023. Ombudsmen are the official representatives of the Commanding Officer and play a vital role in establishing and maintaining current and accurate communication between the command and its family members. The Pacific Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 19:40
|Photo ID:
|8025553
|VIRIN:
|230914-N-EI510-1037
|Resolution:
|7106x4737
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ombudsman Appreciation Dinner [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Scott Barnes, identified by DVIDS
