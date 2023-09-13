Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sep. 14, 2023. Marielle Dilks, Ombudsman Assembly Chairperson, left, and Jessica Schecter cut the cake during an ombudsman appreciation dinner on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sep. 14, 2023. Ombudsmen are the official representatives of the Commanding Officer and play a vital role in establishing and maintaining current and accurate communication between the command and its family members. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)

