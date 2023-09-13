Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ombudsman Appreciation Dinner [Image 2 of 4]

    Ombudsman Appreciation Dinner

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Scott Barnes 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sep. 14, 2023. Rear Adm. Richard Seif, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks during an ombudsman appreciation dinner on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sep. 14, 2023. Ombudsmen are the official representatives of the Commanding Officer and play a vital role in establishing and maintaining current and accurate communication between the command and its family members. The Pacific Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 19:41
    Photo ID: 8025551
    VIRIN: 230914-N-EI510-1003
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ombudsman Appreciation Dinner [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Scott Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    COMSUBPAC
    Ombudsman
    Hawaii
    USINDOPACOM

