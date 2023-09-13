Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sep. 14, 2023. Rear Adm. Richard Seif, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks during an ombudsman appreciation dinner on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sep. 14, 2023. Ombudsmen are the official representatives of the Commanding Officer and play a vital role in establishing and maintaining current and accurate communication between the command and its family members. The Pacific Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2023 Date Posted: 09.15.2023 19:41 Photo ID: 8025551 VIRIN: 230914-N-EI510-1003 Resolution: 7343x4895 Size: 1.57 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ombudsman Appreciation Dinner [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Scott Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.