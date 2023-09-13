Coast Guard, partner agencies finish removal of oil and hazmat from fishing vessel

Contractors in hazmat suits prepare to enter the fishing vessel 'Pacific Producer' in Tacoma, Wash., on Sept. 1, 2023. Coast Guard crews from Sector Puget Sound worked with contractors to ensure all fuel, oil, and hazmat materials were removed from the vessel to ensure it would no longer be a threat to the public or local marine environment. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

