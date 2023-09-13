Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard, partner agencies finish removal of oil and hazmat from fishing vessel [Image 1 of 3]

    Coast Guard, partner agencies finish removal of oil and hazmat from fishing vessel

    TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Strohmaier 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    The fishing vessel 'Pacific Producer' sits in the Thea Foss Waterway in Tacoma, Wash., on Sept. 13, 2023. Coast Guard crews from Sector Puget Sound assisted in the removal of fuel, oil, and hazmat materials from the vessel to ensure it would no longer be a threat to the public or local marine environment. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 18:23
    Photo ID: 8025528
    VIRIN: 230912-G-SG988-9185
    Resolution: 3401x2429
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: TACOMA, WA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, partner agencies finish removal of oil and hazmat from fishing vessel [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard, partner agencies finish removal of oil and hazmat from fishing vessel
    Coast Guard, partner agencies finish removal of oil and hazmat from fishing vessel
    Coast Guard, partner agencies finish removal of oil and hazmat from fishing vessel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Response
    Fishing Vessel
    Pollution
    Tacoma
    Pacific Producer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT