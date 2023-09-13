The fishing vessel 'Pacific Producer' sits in the Thea Foss Waterway in Tacoma, Wash., on Sept. 13, 2023. Coast Guard crews from Sector Puget Sound assisted in the removal of fuel, oil, and hazmat materials from the vessel to ensure it would no longer be a threat to the public or local marine environment. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 18:23
|Photo ID:
|8025528
|VIRIN:
|230912-G-SG988-9185
|Resolution:
|3401x2429
|Size:
|3.15 MB
|Location:
|TACOMA, WA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard, partner agencies finish removal of oil and hazmat from fishing vessel [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
