Coast Guard, partner agencies finish removal of oil and hazmat from fishing vessel

Hoses connected to the fishing vessel 'Pacific Producer' move fuel, oil, and other hazardous materials into storage tanks in Tacoma, Wash., on Sept. 4, 2023. The materials were put into storage containers connected to trucks to ensure proper disposal. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

