    Coast Guard, partner agencies finish removal of oil and hazmat from fishing vessel [Image 2 of 3]

    TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Strohmaier 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Hoses connected to the fishing vessel 'Pacific Producer' move fuel, oil, and other hazardous materials into storage tanks in Tacoma, Wash., on Sept. 4, 2023. The materials were put into storage containers connected to trucks to ensure proper disposal. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    USCG
    Response
    Fishing Vessel
    Pollution
    Tacoma
    Pacific Producer

