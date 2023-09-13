A U.S. Marine Corps F-35C Lightning II with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 311, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, is parked under the hanger at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Sept. 15, 2023. VMFA-311, the Marine Corps’ second fleet squadron to operate the F-35C Lightning II, was declared “safe for flight” on Sept. 15, 2023. The Safe-for-Flight Certification means that VMFA-311has the maintenance programs, processes, and trained Marines in place to independently conduct flight operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl Samantha Devine)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2023 Date Posted: 09.15.2023 18:41 Photo ID: 8025530 VIRIN: 230915-M-YL719-1013 Resolution: 7863x5245 Size: 17.52 MB Location: MCAS MIRAMAR, CA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Safe for Flight: VMFA-311 [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Samantha Devine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.