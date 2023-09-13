Safe for Flight: VMFA-311

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jonathan Bruno an aircraft avionics technician with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 311, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, observes an F-35C Lightning II at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Sept. 15, 2023. VMFA-311, the Marine Corps’ second fleet squadron to operate the F-35C Lightning II, was declared “safe for flight” on Sept. 15, 2023. The Safe-for-Flight Certification means that VMFA-311has the maintenance programs, processes, and trained Marines in place to independently conduct flight operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl Samantha Devine)

