    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Safe for Flight: VMFA-311 [Image 1 of 3]

    Safe for Flight: VMFA-311

    MCAS MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jonathan Bruno, an aircraft avionics technician with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 311, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, displays the VMFA-311unit patch in front of an F-35C Lightning II at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Sept. 15, 2023. VMFA-311, the Marine Corps’ second fleet squadron to operate the F-35C Lightning II, was declared “safe for flight” on Sept. 15, 2023. The Safe-For-Flight Certification means that VMFA-311 has the maintenance programs, processes, and trained Marines in place to independently conduct flight operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl Samantha Devine)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 18:42
    Photo ID: 8025525
    VIRIN: 230915-M-YL719-1007
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 26.46 MB
    Location: MCAS MIRAMAR, CA, US
    Hometown: METHUEN, MA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Safe for Flight: VMFA-311 [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Samantha Devine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Safe for Flight: VMFA-311
    Safe for Flight: VMFA-311
    Safe for Flight: VMFA-311

    TAGS

    3rd MAW
    tomcats
    MAG-11
    Safe for Flight
    F-35 C
    VMFA-311

