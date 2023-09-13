Marines of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Brendon J. Ernst, fixed-wing aircraft mechanic, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, poses for a photo at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Sept. 6, 2023. Ernst’s responsibilities as a fixed-wing aircraft mechanic are to conduct maintenance on and inspect the performance of the F-35B Lightning II. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Elizabeth Gallagher)
|09.06.2023
|09.15.2023 17:02
|8025453
|230906-M-FF366-1009
|5054x7577
|21.99 MB
|YUMA, AZ, US
|4
|0
