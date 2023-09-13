Marines of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Brendon J. Ernst, fixed-wing aircraft mechanic, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conducts preflight checks on an F-35B Lightning II at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Sept. 6, 2023. Ernst’s responsibilities as a fixed-wing aircraft mechanic are to conduct maintenance on and inspect the performance of the F-35B Lightning II. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Elizabeth Gallagher)

