    Marines of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225 [Image 5 of 6]

    Marines of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Elizabeth Gallagher 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Brendon J. Ernst, fixed-wing aircraft mechanic, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conducts preflight checks on an F-35B Lightning II at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Sept. 6, 2023. Ernst’s responsibilities as a fixed-wing aircraft mechanic are to conduct maintenance on and inspect the performance of the F-35B Lightning II. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Elizabeth Gallagher)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 16:59
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 
