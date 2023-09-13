Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 POW/MIA Memorial Week at Travis AFB [Image 5 of 6]

    2023 POW/MIA Memorial Week at Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen and Soldiers participate in the POW/MIA Memorial ruck march at Travis AFB, California, Sept. 12, 2022. National POW/MIA Recognition Day is recognized on the 3rd Friday in September every year. Team Travis dedicated a week to honor prisoners of war, service members still missing and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

