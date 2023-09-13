Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 POW/MIA Memorial Week at Travis AFB [Image 2 of 6]

    2023 POW/MIA Memorial Week at Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Airmen participates in the POW/MIA Memorial ruck march at Travis AFB, California, Sept. 12, 2022. National POW/MIA Recognition Day is recognized on the 3rd Friday in September every year. Team Travis dedicated a week to honor prisoners of war, service members still missing and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

    This work, 2023 POW/MIA Memorial Week at Travis AFB [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Travis Air Force Base
    Travis AFB
    60th Air Mobility Wing

