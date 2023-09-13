2023 POW/MIA Memorial Week at Travis AFB

U.S. Airmen and Soldiers participate in the POW/MIA Memorial ruck march at Travis AFB, California, Sept. 12, 2022. National POW/MIA Recognition Day is recognized on the 3rd Friday in September every year. Team Travis dedicated a week to honor prisoners of war, service members still missing and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

