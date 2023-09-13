Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Local students tour 167th Airlift Wing [Image 27 of 27]

    Local students tour 167th Airlift Wing

    MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Nasuti, a loadmaster for the 167th Airlift Squadron, fields questions from Warm Springs Middle School eight graders about the C-17 Globemaster aircraft they are touring as part of a visit to the 167th Airlift Wing, Shepherd Field, Martinsburg, West Virginia, Sept. 13, 2023. Approximately 130 students from the Morgan County, W.Va., school visited the 167th on Sept. 13 and 14. Base tours offer insight into the mission and operations at the wing, and helps tour participants understand the unit’s role in national defense. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle)

    Local students tour 167th Airlift Wing

    West Virginia National Guard
    167th Airlift Wing
    base tour
    WVNG
    167 AW

