Local students tour 167th Airlift Wing

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Nasuti, a loadmaster for the 167th Airlift Squadron, fields questions from Warm Springs Middle School eight graders about the C-17 Globemaster aircraft they are touring as part of a visit to the 167th Airlift Wing, Shepherd Field, Martinsburg, West Virginia, Sept. 13, 2023. Approximately 130 students from the Morgan County, W.Va., school visited the 167th on Sept. 13 and 14. Base tours offer insight into the mission and operations at the wing, and helps tour participants understand the unit’s role in national defense. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle)

