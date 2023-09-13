Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    167th Conduct Annual Live Fire Training [Image 25 of 27]

    167th Conduct Annual Live Fire Training

    MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    Firefighters from the 167th Airlift Wing fire department respond to a simulated aircraft crash to fulfill their annual Federal Aviation Administration Part 139 Live Fire Training, at Martinsburg, West Virginia, Sept 9, 2023. The simulator enables firefighters to practice extinguishing multiple levels of fire safely in a controlled environment. The mobile aircraft fire training simulator is provided by the West Virginia University State Fire Academy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 09:02
    Photo ID: 8024227
    VIRIN: 230909-Z-RR598-1011
    Resolution: 4000x2667
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 167th Conduct Annual Live Fire Training [Image 27 of 27], by SSgt Timothy Sencindiver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    167th Conduct Annual Live Fire Training

