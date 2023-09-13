167th Conduct Annual Live Fire Training

Firefighters from the 167th Airlift Wing fire department respond to a simulated aircraft crash to fulfill their annual Federal Aviation Administration Part 139 Live Fire Training, at Martinsburg, West Virginia, Sept 9, 2023. The simulator enables firefighters to practice extinguishing multiple levels of fire safely in a controlled environment. The mobile aircraft fire training simulator is provided by the West Virginia University State Fire Academy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver)

