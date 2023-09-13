Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy history and heritage

    Navy history and heritage

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), pose for a photo at the Arlington County government center in Arlington County, Virginia, Sept. 9. Members of the Chiefs Mess educate newly selected chief petty officers on the history and heritage of the Navy throughout “Chiefs Season” to enhance their leadership capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Information System Technician Aaron Brunner)

    This work, Navy history and heritage [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

