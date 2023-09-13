Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), pose for a photo in front of the Washington Monument in Washington, Sept. 9. Members of the Chiefs Mess educate newly selected chief petty officers on the history and heritage of the Navy throughout “Chiefs Season” to enhance their leadership capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Information System Technician Aaron Brunner)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 08:05
|Photo ID:
|8024119
|VIRIN:
|230909-N-PC065-1002
|Resolution:
|4055x2282
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy history and heritage [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
