Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), pose for a photo at a 9/11 memorial at Fire Station 5 in Arlington County, Virginia, Sept. 9. Members of the Chiefs Mess educate newly selected chief petty officers on the history and heritage of the Navy throughout “Chiefs Season” to enhance their leadership capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Noah Martin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2023 Date Posted: 09.15.2023 08:05 Photo ID: 8024121 VIRIN: 230909-A-KS490-1011 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 6.98 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy history and heritage [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.