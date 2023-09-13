Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), pose for a photo at a 9/11 memorial at Fire Station 5 in Arlington County, Virginia, Sept. 9. Members of the Chiefs Mess educate newly selected chief petty officers on the history and heritage of the Navy throughout “Chiefs Season” to enhance their leadership capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Noah Martin)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 08:05
|Photo ID:
|8024121
|VIRIN:
|230909-A-KS490-1011
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.98 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy history and heritage [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT