U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Taylor Smith, 56th Rescue Squadron special missions aviator, conducts post flight checks during Exercise Cobra Warrior 23-2 at RAF Leeming, England, Sept. 13, 2023. The 56th RSQ provided combat search and rescue throughout the biannual exercise that administers valuable training opportunities for multiple USAF wings and international partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2023 Date Posted: 09.15.2023 08:00 Photo ID: 8024118 VIRIN: 230913-F-TK834-2541 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.07 MB Location: RAF LEEMING, ABE, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 56th Rescue Squadron participates in Cobra Warrior 23-2 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.