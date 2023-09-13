56th Rescue Squadron participates in Cobra Warrior 23-2

A U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 56th Rescue Squadron, Aviano Air Base, Italy, flies off the coast of England during Exercise Cobra Warrior 23-2 Sept. 13, 2023. The 56th RSQ provided combat search and rescue throughout the biannual exercise that administers valuable training opportunities for multiple USAF wings and international partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

