    56th Rescue Squadron participates in Cobra Warrior 23-2 [Image 6 of 8]

    56th Rescue Squadron participates in Cobra Warrior 23-2

    RAF LEEMING, ABE, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Gibson 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawks assigned to the 56th Rescue Squadron, Aviano Air Base, Italy, sit on the runway during Exercise Cobra Warrior 23-2 at RAF Leeming, England, Sept. 13, 2023. Throughout CW23, the 56th RSQ participated in Ally and Partner joint personnel recovery, enabling participating units to practice and develop tactics, techniques and procedures in complex scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 08:00
    Photo ID: 8024116
    VIRIN: 230913-F-TK834-1650
    Resolution: 5526x3454
    Size: 916.19 KB
    Location: RAF LEEMING, ABE, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 56th Rescue Squadron participates in Cobra Warrior 23-2 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF Lakenheath
    HH-60
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    56th Rescue Squadron
    Cobra Warrior

