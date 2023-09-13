Minister of Defense of North Macedonia Slavjanka Petrovska and U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of North Macedonia Angela Aggeler observe a demonstration by soldiers from North Macedonia’s Special Forces Battalion “Wolves” of tactical combat casualty care during their visit to a multilateral training event conducted alongside Green Berets from U.S. Army 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne) in Skopje, North Macedonia, on August 29, 2023.
By conducting frequent bi- and multilateral training we continually hone the interoperability of U.S. Special Operations Forces with our allies and partners to ensure we are always ready to face emerging threats as a formidable, cohesive, and lethal combined force.
(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Moyte)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 07:55
|Photo ID:
|8024085
|VIRIN:
|230829-Z-BT406-1165
|Resolution:
|12433x7835
|Size:
|29.03 MB
|Location:
|SKOPJE, MK
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Green Berets train with allies in North Macedonia [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Nicholas Moyte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT