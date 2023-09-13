Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Green Berets train with allies in North Macedonia [Image 5 of 6]

    Green Berets train with allies in North Macedonia

    SKOPJE, NORTH MACEDONIA

    08.29.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Moyte 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Minister of Defense of North Macedonia Slavjanka Petrovska and U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of North Macedonia Angela Aggeler observe a demonstration by soldiers from North Macedonia’s Special Forces Battalion “Wolves” of tactical combat casualty care during their visit to a multilateral training event conducted alongside Green Berets from U.S. Army 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne) in Skopje, North Macedonia, on August 29, 2023.

    By conducting frequent bi- and multilateral training we continually hone the interoperability of U.S. Special Operations Forces with our allies and partners to ensure we are always ready to face emerging threats as a formidable, cohesive, and lethal combined force.
    (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Moyte)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 07:55
    This work, Green Berets train with allies in North Macedonia [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Nicholas Moyte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    SOCEUR
    Albania
    North Macedonia
    U.S. Embassy in North Macedonia

