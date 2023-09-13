A soldier from North Macedonia’s Special Forces Battalion “Wolves” practices dressing a simulated wound on his teammate after receiving instruction from a Green Beret from U.S. Army 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), during a tactical combat casualty care exercise as part of a multilateral training event in Skopje, North Macedonia, on August 29, 2023.



By conducting frequent bi- and multilateral training we continually hone the interoperability of U.S. Special Operations Forces with our allies and partners to ensure we are always ready to face emerging threats as a formidable, cohesive, and lethal combined force.

(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Moyte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2023 Date Posted: 09.15.2023 07:55 Photo ID: 8024086 VIRIN: 230829-Z-BT406-1150 Resolution: 14500x9667 Size: 48.52 MB Location: SKOPJE, MK Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Green Berets train with allies in North Macedonia [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Nicholas Moyte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.