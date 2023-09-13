Green Berets train with allies in North Macedonia

A soldier from North Macedonia’s Special Forces Battalion “Wolves” practices dressing a simulated wound on his teammate after receiving instruction from a Green Beret from U.S. Army 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), during a tactical combat casualty care exercise as part of a multilateral training event in Skopje, North Macedonia, on August 29, 2023.
By conducting frequent bi- and multilateral training we continually hone the interoperability of U.S. Special Operations Forces with our allies and partners to ensure we are always ready to face emerging threats as a formidable, cohesive, and lethal combined force.
(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Moyte)
