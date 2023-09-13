Minister of Defense of North Macedonia Slavjanka Petrovska and U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of North Macedonia Angela Aggeler share a laugh with soldiers from North Macedonia’s Special Forces Battalion “Wolves”, the Albanian Special Operations Forces and Green Berets from U.S. Army 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne) during their visit to a multilateral training event in Skopje, North Macedonia, August 29, 2023.



By conducting frequent bi- and multilateral training we continually hone the interoperability of U.S. Special Operations Forces with our allies and partners to ensure we are always ready to face emerging threats as a formidable, cohesive, and lethal combined force.

(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Moyte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2023 Date Posted: 09.15.2023 07:55 Photo ID: 8024084 VIRIN: 230829-Z-BT406-1179 Resolution: 10394x6135 Size: 16.47 MB Location: SKOPJE, MK Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Green Berets train with allies in North Macedonia [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Nicholas Moyte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.