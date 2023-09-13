Vietnam War veterans who fought alongside Medal of Honor recipient Capt. Larry Taylor visit Army Museum

The engraved name of Medal of Honor recipient former U.S. Army Capt. Larry L. Taylor is newly unveiled next to other U.S. Army Medal of Honor recipients at the National Museum of the U.S. Army, Fort Belvoir, Va., Sept. 6, 2023. Taylor’s name is permanently engraved in granite along the south wall of the Medal of Honor Garden to identify and honor him as one of the recipients of the nation’s highest award for valor. Taylor was awarded the Medal of Honor on Sept. 5, 2023, at the White House for his acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty while serving as then-1st Lt. Taylor, a team leader assigned to Troop D (Air), 1st Squadron, 4th Cavalry, 1st Infantry Division, near the hamlet of Ap Go Cong, Republic of Vietnam, June 18, 1968. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

