Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hawaii CPO Legacy Academy [Image 3 of 7]

    Hawaii CPO Legacy Academy

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joseph Buliavac 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Detachment Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PAERL HARBOR-HICKAM (Sept. 12, 2023) – Participants in the Chief Petty Officer (CPO) Legacy Academy Visit the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific. The CPO Legacy Academy is an immersive, six day, five night, training experience hosted by the Battleship Missouri Memorial for senior non-commissioned officers from all services incorporating mentoring, leadership training and visits to significant military and cultural sites in Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph M. Buliavac)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 01:47
    Photo ID: 8023676
    VIRIN: 230912-N-RC734-2099
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 15.51 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii CPO Legacy Academy [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Joseph Buliavac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hawaii CPO Legacy Academy
    Hawaii CPO Legacy Academy
    Hawaii CPO Legacy Academy
    Hawaii CPO Legacy Academy Service Project
    Hawaii CPO Legacy Academy Service Project
    Rainbow Above Missouri Battleship Memorial
    Hawaii CPO Legacy Academy Service Project

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hawaii
    CPO Legacy Academy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT