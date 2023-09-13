JOINT BASE PAERL HARBOR-HICKAM (Sept. 12, 2023) – Participants in the Chief Petty Officer (CPO) Legacy Academy Visit the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific. The CPO Legacy Academy is an immersive, six day, five night, training experience hosted by the Battleship Missouri Memorial for senior non-commissioned officers from all services incorporating mentoring, leadership training and visits to significant military and cultural sites in Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph M. Buliavac)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2023 Date Posted: 09.15.2023 01:47 Photo ID: 8023676 VIRIN: 230912-N-RC734-2099 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 15.51 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hawaii CPO Legacy Academy [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Joseph Buliavac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.