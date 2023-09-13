Hawaii CPO Legacy Academy

JOINT BASE PAERL HARBOR-HICKAM (Sept. 12, 2023) – Participants in the Chief Petty Officer (CPO) Legacy Academy march away from the Battleship Missouri Memorial. The CPO Legacy Academy is an immersive, six day-five night, training experience hosted by the Battleship Missouri Memorial for senior non-commissioned officers from all services. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph M. Buliavac)

