JOINT BASE PAERL HARBOR-HICKAM (Sept. 12, 2023) – Participants in the Chief Petty Officer (CPO) Legacy Academy march away from the Battleship Missouri Memorial. The CPO Legacy Academy is an immersive, six day-five night, training experience hosted by the Battleship Missouri Memorial for senior non-commissioned officers from all services. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph M. Buliavac)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 01:47
|Photo ID:
|8023675
|VIRIN:
|230912-N-RC734-2031
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|14.8 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hawaii CPO Legacy Academy [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Joseph Buliavac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
