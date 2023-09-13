Hawaii CPO Legacy Academy

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII (Sept. 12, 2023) – Participants in the Chief Petty Officer (CPO) Legacy Academy Visit the Chief Aviation Ordnanceman John Finn Memorial Building on board Marine Corps Base Hawaii. The CPO Legacy Academy is an immersive, six day-five night, training experience hosted by the Battleship Missouri Memorial for senior non-commissioned officers from all services incorporating mentoring, leadership training and visits to significant military and cultural sites in Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph M. Buliavac)

