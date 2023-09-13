Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Delaware Army National Guard TAG Match [Image 3 of 7]

    2023 Delaware Army National Guard TAG Match

    NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alyssa Lisenbe 

    Delaware ARNG

    The Delaware National Guard conducts The Adjutant General’s (TAG) Marksmanship Sustainment Training Exercise, Sept. 9 to 10, 2023 at the Riverroad Training Site, Del. The TAG Match is to validate and reinforce highly perishable marksmanship skills and improve readiness across the force at all levels of the Delaware National Guard.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 22:03
    Photo ID: 8023491
    VIRIN: 230910-Z-FH868-1003
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: NEWARK, DE, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Delaware Army National Guard TAG Match [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Alyssa Lisenbe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2023 Delaware Army National Guard TAG Match

