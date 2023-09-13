2023 Delaware Army National Guard TAG Match

The Delaware National Guard conducted The Adjutant General’s (TAG) Marksmanship Sustainment Training Exercise, Sept. 9 to 10, 2023 at the River Road Training Site, Del. The top 20 individuals in the overall combined arms receive the Governors Twenty Tab to be worn on their uniform. The top 20 Delaware National Guard members from first to last are U.S. Army Sgt. Nicholas Armstrong, U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Nicholas Gilgenast, Spc. Rosario Franzone, Spc. Emilio Dominguez, U.S. Army Sgt. Miguel Cruz, U.S. Army Sgt. John Thomas, U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Ryan Maloney, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Scott Gayheart with the A. Co. 198th ESB, U.S. Army Cadet Seth Kissell, Spc. Bradley Kelly with the 153rd MP Company, U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Gardner with 721st Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Spc. Tyler Elzey with the 153rd MP Company, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Richard Legates, U.S. Army Sgt. Matthew Ratchford with the 153rd MP Company, U.S. Army Sgt. Joseph Beach Jr. with the 153rd MP Company, U.S. Army Cadet Jun Cho with the 262nd CICO, U.S. Army Cadet John Farro with the 262nd CICO, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jason Tartaglia with the 166th Security Forces, and U.S. Army Sgt. Colton Platzke with the 1049th Transportation Company.

