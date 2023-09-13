The Delaware National Guard conducts The Adjutant General’s (TAG) Marksmanship Sustainment Training Exercise, Sept. 9 to 10, 2023 at the Riverroad Training Site, Del. The TAG Match is to validate and reinforce highly perishable marksmanship skills and improve readiness across the force at all levels of the Delaware National Guard.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2023 22:03
|Photo ID:
|8023493
|VIRIN:
|230402-Z-FH868-1005
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|NEWARK, DE, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Delaware Army National Guard TAG Match [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Alyssa Lisenbe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
2023 Delaware Army National Guard TAG Match
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT