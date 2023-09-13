Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Boxer Sailors Test For E-5 Advancement [Image 3 of 3]

    Boxer Sailors Test For E-5 Advancement

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    SAN DIEGO (Sept. 14, 2023) Sailors assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4) take the Navy-wide advancement exam for second class petty officer on the mess decks. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Kelsey J. Eades)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 18:14
    Photo ID: 8023139
    VIRIN: 230914-N-VR594-1040
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boxer Sailors Test For E-5 Advancement [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Boxer Sailors Test For E-5 Advancement
    Boxer Sailors Test For E-5 Advancement
    Boxer Sailors Test For E-5 Advancement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Advancement
    Exam
    Pencil
    Focused
    Test

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT