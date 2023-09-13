Boxer Sailors Test For E-5 Advancement

SAN DIEGO (Sept. 14, 2023) Sailors assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4) take the Navy-wide advancement exam for second class petty officer on the mess decks. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Kelsey J. Eades)

Date Taken: 09.14.2023
Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US