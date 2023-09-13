Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boxer Sailors Test For E-5 Advancement [Image 1 of 3]

    Boxer Sailors Test For E-5 Advancement

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kelsey Eades 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    SAN DIEGO (Sept. 14, 2023) Sailors assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4) take the Navy-wide advancement exam for second class petty officer on the mess decks. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Kelsey J. Eades)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 18:14
    Photo ID: 8023134
    VIRIN: 230914-N-VR594-1021
    Resolution: 6179x3505
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Advancement
    Exam
    Pencil
    Focused
    Test

