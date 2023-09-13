SAN DIEGO (Sept. 14, 2023) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Sergio Fajardo, a native of Chino, California assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4), takes the Navy-wide advancement exam for second class petty officer on the mess decks. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Kelsey J. Eades)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2023 18:14
|Photo ID:
|8023135
|VIRIN:
|230914-N-VR594-1004
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|CHINO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Boxer Sailors Test For E-5 Advancement [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Kelsey Eades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
