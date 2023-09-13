Senior Master Sergeant Sedrick Evans, 2023 Outstanding Airmen of the Year representing Pacific Air Forces, listens to Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown Jr.’s keynote address at the Air and Space Forces Association’s Air, Space and Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Md., Sept. 11, 2023. Evans was recognized as one of the 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year based upon superior leadership, job performance and personal achievement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Stecker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2023 Date Posted: 09.14.2023 13:41 Photo ID: 8022645 VIRIN: 230911-F-ZV493-2577 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 4.03 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year recognized at AFA Air, Space and Cyber Conference [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Olivia Stecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.