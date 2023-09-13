Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Outstanding Airmen of the Year, OAY, Washington, Capital, AFA, Conference [Image 4 of 7]

    Outstanding Airmen of the Year, OAY, Washington, Capital, AFA, Conference

    UNITED STATES

    09.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Stecker 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Chief Master Sgt. Melvina Smith, Command Chief Master Sergeant for Air Force Global strike Command, poses for a selfie with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne Bass, and Technical Sgt. Jennel Edwards one of the 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year for 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Stecker)

