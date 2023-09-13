Chief Master Sgt. Melvina Smith, Command Chief Master Sergeant for Air Force Global strike Command, poses for a selfie with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne Bass, and Technical Sgt. Jennel Edwards one of the 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year for 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Stecker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2023 Date Posted: 09.14.2023 13:41 Photo ID: 8022643 VIRIN: 230910-F-ZV493-7968 Resolution: 4824x3712 Size: 3.75 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Outstanding Airmen of the Year, OAY, Washington, Capital, AFA, Conference [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Olivia Stecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.