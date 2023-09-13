Sgt. 1st Class Joel Mauney, of Springfield, Illinois Army National Guard State Protection Branch noncommissioned officer in charge, is presented the Meritorious Service Medal by Col. Randy Edwards, Illinois Army National Guard director of Plans, Operations, and Training, during a retirement ceremony March 24 at the Illinois Military Academy, Camp Lincoln, Springfield, Illinois.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2023 Date Posted: 09.14.2023 12:01 Photo ID: 8022301 VIRIN: 230324-A-YR062-1914 Resolution: 2400x1891 Size: 3.67 MB Location: SPRINGFIELD, IL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SPRINGFIELD SOLDIER RETIRES AFTER 28 YEAR MILITARY CAREER [Image 3 of 3], by Barbara Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.